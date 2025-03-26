Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton becomes collateral as things get worse

Reports suggest Kate Middleton is struggling in her relationship with her family now that her responsibilities have increased, being this close to the Crown.

This insight has been shared by RadarOnline for those unversed, and they warn the ins and outs of life “couldn’t be more different” between the sisters.

So much so that Kate was ‘forced’ to miss the fourth-grade party Pippa held for her daughter Grace due to the Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales.

This comes despite the fact that Pippa and Kate are known to have had a very close bond, ‘relying’ on each other through boarding school, as well as Kate’s marriage to the now-Prince of Wales.

An inside also spoke out about everything and said that the future Queen is already “missing more and more of her old family.”

Reportedly, “Kate is painfully aware that things have been changing for awhile. The pressures of her public role have only increased since Queen Elizabeth passed away, pushing her husband and kids up the line of succession.”

“The unfortunate collateral of that has been losing the laid-back Middleton family way of things she holds so dear... especially her once close relationship with her little sister.”