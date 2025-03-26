 
Geo News

Chappell Roan reflects on unrecognisable self growth

Chappell Roan gets candid about how her younger self would perceive her current self

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2025

Chappell Roan reflects on unrecognisable self growth
Chappell Roan reflects on unrecognisable self growth

Chappell Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, has opened up about her unrecognisable self growth journey.

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old singer was asked about what her younger self thinks of her now.

“I don’t even know if my young self would be able to register that as a part of me,” the Good Luck! Babe singer began.

Reflecting upon the great transformation, Roan continued, “That’s how removed… I was so, so, so opposite of me now. It just wasn’t awaken.”

Recalling her younger self personality, she said, “Young Kayleigh just felt so restricted because I was a problem child and so angry and so depressed and I felt like no one understood me.”

“Now, that part of me is so alive… I just wanted to be free, but I didn’t think it would actually happen. Now that it has, it’s like she wouldn’t believe it at all,” the Grammy winner admitted.

Before concluding, the songstress shared, “I don’t think she’d believe that this is what I do.”

Her podcast interview was released just over a week following the debut her single, The Giver, which was released on March 14, 2025.

Prince Harry makes 'devastating' decision amid relationship issues: 'With heavy hearts'
Prince Harry makes 'devastating' decision amid relationship issues: 'With heavy hearts'
Kate Cassidy remembers late beau Liam Payne on birthday
Kate Cassidy remembers late beau Liam Payne on birthday
Daisy Edgar Jones reveals what it's like to work with Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, and more
Daisy Edgar Jones reveals what it's like to work with Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, and more
Brad Pitt seething as Angelina Jolie takes credit for 'humanitarian' daughter: Report
Brad Pitt seething as Angelina Jolie takes credit for 'humanitarian' daughter: Report
Chappell Roan explains what she wears at home & concert
Chappell Roan explains what she wears at home & concert
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Miley Cyrus 'not happy' with dad Billy Ray's latest emotional display: Insider
Miley Cyrus 'not happy' with dad Billy Ray's latest emotional display: Insider
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton becomes collateral as things get worse video
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton becomes collateral as things get worse