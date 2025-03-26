Chappell Roan reflects on unrecognisable self growth

Chappell Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, has opened up about her unrecognisable self growth journey.

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old singer was asked about what her younger self thinks of her now.

“I don’t even know if my young self would be able to register that as a part of me,” the Good Luck! Babe singer began.

Reflecting upon the great transformation, Roan continued, “That’s how removed… I was so, so, so opposite of me now. It just wasn’t awaken.”

Recalling her younger self personality, she said, “Young Kayleigh just felt so restricted because I was a problem child and so angry and so depressed and I felt like no one understood me.”

“Now, that part of me is so alive… I just wanted to be free, but I didn’t think it would actually happen. Now that it has, it’s like she wouldn’t believe it at all,” the Grammy winner admitted.

Before concluding, the songstress shared, “I don’t think she’d believe that this is what I do.”

Her podcast interview was released just over a week following the debut her single, The Giver, which was released on March 14, 2025.