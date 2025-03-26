Miley Cyrus 'not happy' with dad Billy Ray's latest emotional display: Insider

Miley Cyrus is reportedly "not happy" with her father Billy Ray Cyrus's latest public praise of her.

On March 25, Billy took to his Instagram handle and paid a rare shout out to the Flowers hitmaker and his youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, after they each announced new chapters in their music careers.

For those unversed, Miley recently announced her ninth album, Something Beautiful, while Noah released her new track, Don't Put It All On Me.

“Holy s**t. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad, who with in less than one [week's] time, has had his a** kicked and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters," wrote Billy on IG while sharing a split photo of Miley and Noah.

“Flesh and blood… completely taking their art to a whole new level. Congratulations girls! Well done,” added the 63-year-old patriarch.

Following the public tribute, an insider told DailyMail that Miley isn't happy with her dad's emotional display.

The confidant added that she fears it could "overshadow" her big music comeback.

“Miley doesn't want the family feud drama overshadowing her music career, especially right now as she gears up for a new era,” dished the source.