Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House

Queen Camilla, joined by King Charles, hosted a reception at Clarence House to mark the launch of The Queen's Reading Room Medal.

The Queen was also joined by the Duchess of Gloucester, a range of renowned authors and members of the literary community to celebrate the ongoing work of The Queen’s Reading Room and its mission to encourage more people to read.

According to palace, the Queen’s Reading Room works to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading and is on a mission to help more people find and connect with books which enrich their lives.

Since its conception, The Queen’s Reading Room has launched a Podcast and an annual Festival, now in its second year.

During the evening's reception, Queen Camilla was shown the design of the new Queen’s Reading Room Medal and met the judging panel who will be picking the first recipient, to be announced in 2026.

She said, “Making life better is the ultimate aim of my Reading Room. We believe that books make for a happier, healthier and more connected society.”