'Adolescence' director shares 'disappointing' update about season 2

Adolescence director Philip Barantini has seemingly dismissed the possibility of a second instalment of the crime drama.

For those unversed, the four-part drama, which was released on Netflix on March 13, follows the story of a teenage boy who is accused of murdering a girl in his class.

The series themes of misogyny and online bullying have ignited a large debate about social media.

During an interview with the Independent, when Philip asked about the possibility of a second series, he replied Adolescence should be “a standalone thing”.

“The conversation that it’s sparked has just blown my mind,” said the director. “I mean, we really did hope that it would spark a bit of a conversation for parents, but the fact that it’s gone global, and it’s just this little town that we shot it in, and it was a small British TV show that we were making.

“But I don’t personally (think there should be another series), I think it’s a package of this moment in time, and I think personally, that’s how I feel about it,” added Philip.