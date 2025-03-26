Lady Gaga set to embark on major journey in UK after 11 years

Lady Gaga has officially announced her highly anticipated Mayhem Ball Tour, set to take her across the UK, North America, and Europe in support of her latest album, Mayhem.

According to Daily Mail, the 38-year-old singer will kick off the UK leg of her tour with three nights at London’s O2 Arena on September 29, 30, and October 2, before heading to Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on October 7.

This marked her first UK performances since 2014, when she last performed as part of the ArtRave: The Artpop Ball Tour.

Beyond the UK, Gaga will bring her high-energy performances to major cities worldwide, including Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, Paris, and Berlin, among others, as per the publication.

Notably, she is set to follow in Madonna’s footsteps by performing a massive outdoor concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 3, an event expected to draw over one million fans.

Expressing her excitement, Gaga took to social media, stating, "It's a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio. My fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the Little Monsters. I was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago due to my health, but I’m coming back stronger than ever. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach!"

Moreover, the Mayhem album has already made waves, soaring to the top of the UK charts and producing multiple hit singles, including Abracadabra, Die With A Smile featuring Bruno Mars, and Disease, as per the outlet.

With Mayhem dominating the charts and anticipation building for the tour, fans worldwide are gearing up to witness Lady Gaga’s signature electrifying performances once again.