Alec Baldwin's Western film 'Rust' release date revealed: Report

After years of delays and controversy, Alec Baldwin’s Western film Rust is set to make its long-awaited debut.

Directed by Joel Souza, the film takes place in 1880s Kansas and follows Baldwin as Harland Rust, an outlaw who comes out of hiding to rescue his 13-year-old grandson, played by Patrick Scott McDermott, after the boy is sentenced to death for accidentally killing a rancher.

According to People, the duo embarks on a perilous journey to Mexico, pursued by U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Josh Hopkins) and a ruthless bounty hunter known as “Preacher” (Travis Fimmel).

The cast also includes Frances Fisher and Jake Busey.

The film, co-written by Baldwin and Souza, has been at the center of legal and production challenges following the tragic on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Baldwin, who was handling a prop gun when it discharged, faced involuntary manslaughter charges, though his case was later dismissed in court, as per the outlet.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, however, was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Despite the tragedy, production resumed and was completed in 2023, with Bianca Cline stepping in as the film’s cinematographer to honor Hutchins’ vision.

Rust is set to premiere in select theaters and on digital platforms on May 2.