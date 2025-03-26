King Charles, Prince William step out to promote same cause

King Charles and Prince William on Wednesday performed royal duties as part of their efforts to promote farming and agriculture.

Buckingham Palace said, "The King heard more about soil and the vital role it plays in the planet’s future during a visit to ‘SOIL: The World at Our Feet’ at Somerset House in London on Wednesday."

"His Majesty also spoke to farming families and representatives from The Royal Countryside Fund who had taken part in a discussion about regenerative farming earlier in the day."

On the other hand, his son and heir to the throne, Prince William met with "some of the Duchy of Cornwall’s young farmers."

"Great to be meeting with some of the Duchy of Cornwall’s young farmers today, and a pleasure to be joined by Cooper Kaleb, a well-known farmer, and Charlie Ireland, farming consultant, for what will be an inspiring afternoon," said an Instagram post shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' account.

Gb News reported that the Prince of Wales has joined sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall's next generation of farming tenants at the inaugural event designed to inspire their future in agriculture.







