Drew Barrymore embraces single life at the age of 50

Drew Barrymore is celebrating a new chapter in her life, embracing her single status after turning 50 last month.

In a candid personal essay shared with fans on Wednesday, Barrymore reflected on her journey toward self-discovery, revealing that she has found fulfillment in solitude after what she described as a disastrous experience on the celebrity dating app Raya.

According to US Weekly, Barrymore wrote, "You know how sometimes you just feel ready? Like, deep in your bones, something shifts, and you realize—you’re stepping into a whole new season of life, and it actually feels right? That’s me. Right now. Fifty years old. And I have to say … I think I love it here."

Moreover, Barrymore admitted that she once sought love, adventure, and excitement but has since realized that the most meaningful relationship she has is with herself.

She shared that she has been prioritizing her own happiness—going on solo dates, cooking elaborate meals for herself, and relishing quiet nights at home.

In regards to this, she revealed, "I embraced the fact that I love a night in my pajamas, watching reruns of The Golden Girls, instead of being out at some fancy event."

Despite past high-profile relationships and three marriages—including to comedian Tom Green and art consultant Will Kopelman—Barrymore has come to appreciate the joys of independence.

As per Daily Mail, she acknowledged the ups and downs of her dating life, including being stood up by a restaurateur on Raya, which she called a "car wreck."

While Barrymore is not ruling out love in the future, she emphasized that romance is no longer the defining factor of her happiness as she wrote, "If love, in any form, comes along and adds to that? Beautiful. But I refuse to believe that life starts or stops because of anyone else."