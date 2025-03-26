 Meghan Markle shares major post about her latest launch

 
March 26, 2025

Meghan Markle has recently made a ShopMy page and added more items to the latest announcement.

Taking to Instagram, the lifestyle brand founder said, "You've asked about my nail polish on With Love, Meghan - one coat of each, plus a few of my other essentials. Enjoy!"

Her social media post comes after she and Gwyneth Paltrow have put rumours of a feud to rest.

In a post on Instagram, the Iron Man actress responded to the question, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?" 

"I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever," the Iron Man actress replied. "Do you understand this?"

Gwyneth moved the camera to Meghan, who shrugged off and continued to eat presumably an apple pie.

But PR expert Chad Teixeira told Daily Mail that the Academy-winning star "has always played the influencer game with a kind of elegant mischief. "

He continued, "She knows exactly how to stir conversation without ever getting her hands messy."

"That shared Instagram Story with Meghan is a perfect example. It's just ambiguous enough to get everyone talking: is it shade? Is it support? Is it both? Classic Gwyneth," the expert added.

"She's perfected the art of being in the mix without looking like she's trying too hard," Chad concluded.

