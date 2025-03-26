Elisabeth Moss shares why 'The Handmaid's Tale' is ending

The Handmaid’s Tale has run for five seasons. With the upcoming last season, its lead star, executive producer and director Elisabeth Moss said it’s time to end it.



Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Mad Men star explained, “We don't want to overstay our welcome.”

“You always want to kind of be the people that you leave the party early and I think our story is coming to a close,” she added:

Elsewhere in the discussion, Elisabeth revealed a hilarious incident in which someone else requested to keep her custom underwear from the show as a souvenir.

"Wait a minute. This is your custom underwear that you wore, and some creep on the staff requested it — in writing requested it?" the host shockingly asked. "Like, 'I want Elisabeth's underpants. I'm gonna take 'em home. I'm gonna put 'em in storage for a while.'"

When pressed on who took her dirty laundry, she said, "I went to work with these people!" adding, "I don't wanna know who wants my underwear!"

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will be released on Hulu on April 8.