Brian May recalls when Queen vetoed ‘brilliant' Freddie Mercury

Queen lost their lead vocalist, Freddie Mercury in 1991

March 26, 2025

Queen guitarist Brian May just recalled his time with late bandmate and pal, Freddie Mercury.

In a candid and nostalgic conversation with MOJO magazine, May stated how not every idea by the audience favourite and flamboyant front man was golden.

Speaking to Queen biographer Mark Blake, the musician mentioned, "Deep down Freddie was one of the shyest people I've ever met.”

He continued, "But he was so full of bluster, you'd forget. Freddie would always be excited, and his excitement would take over. He'd be so full of excitement he could hard speak.”

"Freddie’s ideas were off the wall and cheeky and different — and we tended to encourage them. Sometimes the idea he brought in was brilliant, and sometimes not brilliant,” May added.

One of the examples of a decision that no one agreed upon was when Mercury suggested naming their 1989 album Good instead of The Miracle.

“He came in one day and announced, ‘I’ve got this amazing idea. You know Michael Jackson has just put out this album called Bad? Well, listen… What do you think about us calling our next album Good?’” the We Will Rock You artist told the outlet.

"We all looked at each other and said, ‘Well, maybe we should think about it, Freddie', It wasn’t one of his world-shattering ideas, but looking back, maybe we were wrong..." Brian May noted. 

