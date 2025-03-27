 
'Harry Potter' gets big update on series casting

The latest report comes on the heels of multiple confirmed 'Harry Potter' series casting

March 27, 2025

Harry Potter’s series casting is underway, and reportedly, the show has roped in its half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.

Nick Frost has been selected to play the character that the late Robbie Coltrane originally essayed.

Deadline reported the discussion to get the British comedian for the role is at the final stage.

But HBO said in a statement, 'We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.'

Though Nick appears to have dropped a few clues on social media, which led fans to confirm he is playing Hagrid.

First, the 50-year-old posted a photo amid the series' production with the caption, “What a bloody lovely day! It's happening, it's actually happening. Stay cool.”

Another clue fans noticed was Nick’s following, which included recently confirmed cast John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu.

