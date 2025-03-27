 
Geo News

Joe Rogan chooses side in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud

Joe Rogan gets candid about the feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2025

Joe Rogan chooses side in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud
Joe Rogan chooses side in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud

The feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has made the stance of some stars quite clear, and Joe Rogan is one of them.

The popular podcast reflected on the legal case with comedian Brendan Schaub on his Joe Rogan Experience.

“They ******** up,” he said, claiming, “Ryan's trying to get out of it now.. “He's trying to get out of the lawsuit and they're like "You are a key part of this."

“The whole thing's crazy,” he continued, noting that Justin is also “suing the New York Times, and he's got a great case there, too.”

The duo agreed that the It Ends With Us director’s road to repair his career will come to the way of court, where he must go “hard in the paint.”

"Especially a guy like that who's, like, known for being [a] really sweet, nice guy and then he's like, "Alright, enough,"' Joe said, praising Justin's response to the suit by releasing the alleged "receipts" like text messages of the duo.

Jennifer Aniston pursues 'revenge romance' after ex Justin Theroux remarries video
Jennifer Aniston pursues 'revenge romance' after ex Justin Theroux remarries
John Krasinski takes major career step with 'thrilling' project
John Krasinski takes major career step with 'thrilling' project
Brian May recalls when Queen vetoed ‘brilliant' Freddie Mercury
Brian May recalls when Queen vetoed ‘brilliant' Freddie Mercury
Drew Barrymore embraces single life at the age of 50
Drew Barrymore embraces single life at the age of 50
Meghan Markle lets makeup artist reveal her wedding day 'secret'
Meghan Markle lets makeup artist reveal her wedding day 'secret'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'crisis talks' after Netflix flop video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'crisis talks' after Netflix flop
Elisabeth Moss shares why 'The Handmaid's Tale' is ending video
Elisabeth Moss shares why 'The Handmaid's Tale' is ending
Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez ‘hated' him
Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez ‘hated' him