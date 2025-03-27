Joe Rogan chooses side in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud

The feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has made the stance of some stars quite clear, and Joe Rogan is one of them.



The popular podcast reflected on the legal case with comedian Brendan Schaub on his Joe Rogan Experience.

“They ******** up,” he said, claiming, “Ryan's trying to get out of it now.. “He's trying to get out of the lawsuit and they're like "You are a key part of this."

“The whole thing's crazy,” he continued, noting that Justin is also “suing the New York Times, and he's got a great case there, too.”

The duo agreed that the It Ends With Us director’s road to repair his career will come to the way of court, where he must go “hard in the paint.”

"Especially a guy like that who's, like, known for being [a] really sweet, nice guy and then he's like, "Alright, enough,"' Joe said, praising Justin's response to the suit by releasing the alleged "receipts" like text messages of the duo.