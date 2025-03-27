Joe Gatto makes huge announcement amid sexual assault allegations

Comedian and actor Joe Gatto is temporarily stepping back from his upcoming scheduled tour.

The Impractical Jokers alum, 48, is entering an in-patient facility in the wake of multiple sexual assault and sexual harassment claims against him.

"Having taken some time to reflect, l've decided to voluntarily enter an inpatient program to continue working on myself,” the married father of two said in a statement, per People Magazine.

He continued, "I just want to thank my friends, fans and especially my family for all of their support — never more so than over the last few days."

An insider has confirmed that the upcoming scheduled tour dates will be canceled.

Gatto's exit from the limelight comes a week after he was first publicly accused of sexual assault by a TikToker, who goes by joozyb, saying it happened when she was 19.

A rep for the comedian denied the claims two days later on March 22 but was hit by another sexual harassment claim by a different woman.

The woman—who was employed by the comedian prior to his departure from Impractical Jokers—said she first met the comedian when she was 15 but his behaviour got flirtatious once she turned 18.

She added that his previous employees had warned her of inappropriate behaviour that later unfolded including instances where Gatto asked her to cuddle after inviting her to his room as well as made frequent inquiries about her dating life.

Although the first woman to accuse Gatto didn't go into details of the said sexual assault, the second accuser also added that Gatto would brag often about being in an open relationship with his wife, Bessy—with whom he shares two kids.

Gatto also privately responded to her posts on social media to call her “hot,” and acted possessive when she would post photos of her actual boyfriend, she claimed.