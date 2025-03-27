'Snow White' producer's son blames Rachel Zegler for box office loss

A Snow White producer’s son is pointing his finger at the film's lead Rachel Zelger for the ill luck at the box office.

Jonah Platt left the criticism in the comment section of one of his posts in response to a person asking about reports that his father allegedly reprimanded Zegler for her political comments amid the Disney remake’s promotion.

“You really want to do this?” began Platt, the son of movie and theater producer Marc Platt and brother of actor Ben Platt, as he replied to a fan calling his father’s reported actions “creepy as hell and uncalled for.”

“Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for,” wrote Jonah, an actor and host of the podcast Being Jewish, per People Magazine.

“This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office,” he continued of her supportive remarks for Palestine made in a tweet after sharing Snow White’s official trailer.

The Jewish podcaster went on to share his two cents on free speech and adult responsibility.

“Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

However, despite only earning $87 million dollars in its first weekend following a March 21 release, the live-action Snow White retained the box office's top spot.