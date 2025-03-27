Prince Harry gets put on blast hating black women

A rare admission has just come to light following Prince Harry’s resignation from Sentebale, a charity dedicated to Princess Diana.

The Dr. Sophie Chandauka spoke to the London Times about this and got rather candid by branding Prince Harry’s claims as nothing more than “misogynoir.”

For those unversed, misogynoir is defined as “hatred of, aversion to, or prejudice against Black women” as per Merriam-Webster.

The accusations only started from there because she called the entire thing a “vanity project” for the Duke of Sussex, as well as his co-founders Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the trustee.

“Everything I do at Sentebale is in pursuit of the integrity of the organization, its mission, and the young people we serve,” she also issued a statement saying.

“My actions are guided by the principles of fairness and equitable treatment for all, regardless of social status or financial means.”

But “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct,” she signed off by adding too.