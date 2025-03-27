 
Kylie Jenner's worst nightmare comes true as Timothee Chalamet pulls away: Source

Timothee Chalamet's pals warned him of Kylie Jenner romance

Web Desk
March 27, 2025

Kylie Jenner is reportedly super worried about her relationship strain with Timothee Chalamet.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been left baffled by Timothee’s sudden change in behaviour, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

Timothee Chalamet has reportedly decided to limit his public appearances with Kylie and "it’s enough to send Kylie into a tailspin.”

Dishing details about Kylie’s new fears, a source shared, “She’s genuinely worried he might just walk away.”

“Meanwhile, Kris is in full mama bear mode, dreaming of a fairytale romance with her daughter and one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs,” the insider remarked.

Before conclusion, the insider remarked that Kylie Jenner has been seeking her mother’s help to assist her in winning Timothee back.

Kylie Jenner has been well-aware of the precarious nature of her romance with the actor.

For this reason, she has been planning to have to baby with him so that Timothee becomes chained to her.

Explaining how Kylie wanted to keep Timothee in the frame, a previous report mentioned, “Having a baby with him will keep him in the picture no matter what happens.”

This tipster also expressed, “And it also gives her an amazing sperm donor with the added benefit of his A-list status.”

