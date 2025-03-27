Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's latest outing signaled trouble: Expert

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s were recently papped enjoying a lunch date at Fathers Restaurant in Culver City, California.

Analyzing the singer and his wife’s body language at the latest outing, a body language expert called, Inbaal Honigman told RadarOnline.com that Justin need for attention during the outing was significantly evident.

Mentioning Justin’s forced grab of Hailey from behind, the expert shared, "This type of embrace speaks volumes about their relationship, highlighting both love and neediness from his part.”

Inbaal also highlighted that the embrace depicted a complex interplay of emotions between the pair.

"However, this hug also has a possessive undertone. Justin’s embrace subtly restricts Hailey’s movement, as the pressure of his body leaning into hers bends her back and neck, preventing her from walking naturally," she continued.

"This posture can signal a demand for attention on Justin's part, adding a layer of neediness to the gesture," the expert remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier findings claimed about Hailey Bieber that she is not a fan of neediness from Justin’s part. Reportedly, the businesswoman wants him to grow up since he is a father of one now.