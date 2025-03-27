 
Geo News

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's latest outing signaled trouble: Expert

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are reportedly trying couple's therapy to save their crippling marriage

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2025

Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwins latest outing signaled trouble: Expert
Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's latest outing signaled trouble: Expert

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s were recently papped enjoying a lunch date at Fathers Restaurant in Culver City, California.

Analyzing the singer and his wife’s body language at the latest outing, a body language expert called, Inbaal Honigman told RadarOnline.com that Justin need for attention during the outing was significantly evident.

Mentioning Justin’s forced grab of Hailey from behind, the expert shared, "This type of embrace speaks volumes about their relationship, highlighting both love and neediness from his part.”

Inbaal also highlighted that the embrace depicted a complex interplay of emotions between the pair.

"However, this hug also has a possessive undertone. Justin’s embrace subtly restricts Hailey’s movement, as the pressure of his body leaning into hers bends her back and neck, preventing her from walking naturally," she continued.

"This posture can signal a demand for attention on Justin's part, adding a layer of neediness to the gesture," the expert remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier findings claimed about Hailey Bieber that she is not a fan of neediness from Justin’s part. Reportedly, the businesswoman wants him to grow up since he is a father of one now. 

'Snow White' producer's son blames Rachel Zegler for box office loss
'Snow White' producer's son blames Rachel Zegler for box office loss
Logan Paul reflects on life after becoming girl dad
Logan Paul reflects on life after becoming girl dad
Jelly Roll worried about the impact of his baby mama's addiction struggles
Jelly Roll worried about the impact of his baby mama's addiction struggles
Selena Gomez opens up about past relationship regrets
Selena Gomez opens up about past relationship regrets
Selena Gomez reveals real story behind Benny Blanco's plucking of eyebrows
Selena Gomez reveals real story behind Benny Blanco's plucking of eyebrows
Kanye West sued by German singer
Kanye West sued by German singer
Cate Blanchett exposes Hollywood's truth about actresses' short careers in past
Cate Blanchett exposes Hollywood's truth about actresses' short careers in past
Zayn Malik gets emotional during 'One Direction' tribute
Zayn Malik gets emotional during 'One Direction' tribute