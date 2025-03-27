Prince Harry's fears his nightmare is coming true as the country kicks him in the teeth

Prince Harry is currently facing a large struggle, one so huge it risks toppling his life with Meghan Markle even though some confidence still remains after the drug use scandal.

For those unversed, only a few weeks ago was Prince Harry finally granted anonymity over his visa status after the Heritage Foundation demanded his records be made public due to his own admissions in Spare.

Admissions that claimed he consumed cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms during his youth.

For those unversed, any admission of drug use makes entering the US impossible for anyone.

However, while the status was kept under wraps the reasons cited sparked an uproar because they claimed it “would potentially expose the individual to harm from members of the public.”

According to an insider who spoke to Closer magazine this being out there is “the last thing they need right now and a real kick in the teeth – they feel humiliated, especially with all the divorce comments too.”

“Plus of course there’s still that ultimate nightmare scenario that Harry could yet be kicked out of the country – even though they’re confident that won’t ultimately happen, it’s still there, hanging over them.”

“Harry is starting to wonder if he’ll ever be able to escape his past and get the chance to move on with his new life in America, he can’t believe the level of vindictiveness that he and Meghan both continue to suffer.”