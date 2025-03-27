'BLACKPINK' Jennie gets honest about work life balance struggle

BLACKPINK star Jennie Kim has spoken out about the challenges that she faced while maintaining a balance between her career and personal life.

"Some people might feel the need to separate [themselves from their work], or some people might feel the need to be in sync,” the South Korean singer told Complex magazine.

“I think every artist has their own ways. But for me, I have leaned closer into, ‘Let’s make sure the gap isn’t too big.’"

Emphasising the importance of balance in life and career, the 29-year-old singer continued, "Having that giant gap can get to you in a way where you weren’t prepared, and nobody tells you how to keep yourself safe from all that.”

"I’ve come to a point where I’m ready to shorten this gap of the presented self and my actual self. The closer I am to me, the less anxiety."

Before concluding, the Pink Venom singer shared, "My dream would be being an artist that does music which I can be proud of, and which I can 100 percent claim for, where I feel that it's mine. Getting to that state is my dream.”

The songstress appeared for the interview shortly after the release of her album, Ruby.

On March 7, she released her solo debut album, which includes 15 songs.