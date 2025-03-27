 
Geo News

'BLACKPINK' Jennie gets honest about work life balance struggle

'BLACKPINK' Jennie has recently released her solo debut album 'Ruby' in March 7, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2025

BLACKPINK Jennie gets honest about work life balance struggle
'BLACKPINK' Jennie gets honest about work life balance struggle

BLACKPINK star Jennie Kim has spoken out about the challenges that she faced while maintaining a balance between her career and personal life.

"Some people might feel the need to separate [themselves from their work], or some people might feel the need to be in sync,” the South Korean singer told Complex magazine.

“I think every artist has their own ways. But for me, I have leaned closer into, ‘Let’s make sure the gap isn’t too big.’"

Emphasising the importance of balance in life and career, the 29-year-old singer continued, "Having that giant gap can get to you in a way where you weren’t prepared, and nobody tells you how to keep yourself safe from all that.”

"I’ve come to a point where I’m ready to shorten this gap of the presented self and my actual self. The closer I am to me, the less anxiety."

Before concluding, the Pink Venom singer shared, "My dream would be being an artist that does music which I can be proud of, and which I can 100 percent claim for, where I feel that it's mine. Getting to that state is my dream.”

The songstress appeared for the interview shortly after the release of her album, Ruby.

On March 7, she released her solo debut album, which includes 15 songs.

Prince Harry's fears his nightmare is coming true as the country kicks him in the teeth video
Prince Harry's fears his nightmare is coming true as the country kicks him in the teeth
Kylie Jenner's worst nightmare comes true as Timothee Chalamet pulls away: Source
Kylie Jenner's worst nightmare comes true as Timothee Chalamet pulls away: Source
Prince Harry gets put on blast hating black women video
Prince Harry gets put on blast hating black women
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's latest outing signaled trouble: Expert
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's latest outing signaled trouble: Expert
Timothee Chalamet realizes his mistake in Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Timothee Chalamet realizes his mistake in Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Prince Harry's ‘woke-hating' pals and Meghan Markle: Royal gets ousted video
Prince Harry's ‘woke-hating' pals and Meghan Markle: Royal gets ousted
Sydney Sweeney marks major relationship move and calls off her wedding
Sydney Sweeney marks major relationship move and calls off her wedding
'Snow White' producer's son blames Rachel Zegler for box office loss
'Snow White' producer's son blames Rachel Zegler for box office loss