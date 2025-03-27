BExpert addresses Prince Harry's Sentebale exist after funding education

Expert addresses Prince Harry's Sentebale exist after funding education

The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards recently shed light into why he believes Prince Harry is utterly heartbroken over the Sentebale charity row.

For those unversed, in years past Prince Harry has been very honest about how “great” the work is he’s done with the charity that was founded in Princess Diana’s honor.

During that time, he’s raised millions of pounds for young boys who are at around 12-years-old or younger working as shepherds in the fields because their parents had died or were working in the South African mines.

According to Mr Edwards, “Harry started a night school for these boys, employed a teacher, and often they would walk for two hours in the dark to this school which was lit by oil lamps.”

In his piece for The Sun he also shared, “You could hardly see the blackboard because the light was so poor but these boys, who had been illiterate were desperate to get an education.”

After this the expert also pointed to Prince Harry’s plan for the future saying, “whether you approve of the couple or not, Meghan seems to be setting up new businesses every day trying to keep the money flowing in. But I wonder now what Harry is going to do.”

“Because if he keeps gives up his charities - which he dearly cared about - and is no longer working for the royal family, what is he going to do with the rest of his life?”