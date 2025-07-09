Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion

Photo: Sharon Osbourne vows to drop a bombshell post 'Black Sabbath' reunion

Sharon Osbourne recently teased a big reveal, which is expected to shock people.

Reportedly, the wife of the legendary singer has promised fans to spill the tea on the band she notoriously kicked off Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath show.

The 72-year-old TV personality admitted that "people will be shocked" when she finally reveals the name of the band that got the boot.

According to latest findings of Hello Magazine, the band was disinvited from performing at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5 because they "wanted to make a profit."

However, the report mentioned that Sharon did not want to spoil the special occasion of her husband's life by banking on money saying, "It's not the time to make a profit."

Even though she has been tight-lipped about the band's identity until now, but she promised to name and shame them soon.

The drama went down in June when Sharon got into a heated argument with the band's manager, who allegedly spread "lies" about her.

Nonetheless, Sharon stood her ground, saying, "I don't care what people say. Because do you know what? I don't love them." She's not worried about any backlash, either, adding, "You can't care what an industry says, because you don't love them, so how can it hurt you?"

It is pertinent to mention here that the Back to the Beginning concert was a historic reunion of Ozzy and Black Sabbath, marking their first performance together in 20 years at Birmingham's Villa Park.