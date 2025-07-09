 
Geo News

Brad Pitt's new romance with Ines de Ramon a PR stunt?

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon confirmed their romance in 2022

By
Web Desk
|

July 09, 2025

Brad Pitt’s romance with Ines de Ramon raises eyebrows for THIS reason
Brad Pitt’s romance with Ines de Ramon raises eyebrows for THIS reason

Brad Pitt has been accused of "staging" romance with Ines de Ramon in order shift public focus away from his highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Following the F1 star's media tours for the promotion of his new movie, some of which Pitt attended with de Ramon, fans have been speculating that Pitt's relationship with de Ramon may be more of a distraction tactic than a genuine romance.

The Pitt-led movie earned solid numbers at the box office during the first two weeks of its release, however, it wasn’t a smash success, leading critics to conclude it might be linked to his recent finalized divorce from ex-wife Jolie.

Some observers suggested that Pitt's romance could be a move to distract media attention from his messy past.

As per a report by Radar Online, social media users believed that Pitt and de Ramon were acting up for the spotlight.

“Brad Pitt avoiding Ines kiss (once again) hahaha, she thought he was going to kiss her and he was just trying to cross to the other side, I just can’t,” an X user wrote as per the outlet.

“The way this relationship is so PR I just can’t," the netzin added.

“He didn’t even want to kiss her again for the third time, he ignores her again like she doesn’t belong with him like a total stranger, it’s hilarious,” a second user noted.

While others even labelled their appearances during media tours as “staged scene(s).”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion