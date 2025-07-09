Brad Pitt's new romance with Ines de Ramon a PR stunt?

Brad Pitt’s romance with Ines de Ramon raises eyebrows for THIS reason

Brad Pitt has been accused of "staging" romance with Ines de Ramon in order shift public focus away from his highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Following the F1 star's media tours for the promotion of his new movie, some of which Pitt attended with de Ramon, fans have been speculating that Pitt's relationship with de Ramon may be more of a distraction tactic than a genuine romance.

The Pitt-led movie earned solid numbers at the box office during the first two weeks of its release, however, it wasn’t a smash success, leading critics to conclude it might be linked to his recent finalized divorce from ex-wife Jolie.

Some observers suggested that Pitt's romance could be a move to distract media attention from his messy past.

As per a report by Radar Online, social media users believed that Pitt and de Ramon were acting up for the spotlight.

“Brad Pitt avoiding Ines kiss (once again) hahaha, she thought he was going to kiss her and he was just trying to cross to the other side, I just can’t,” an X user wrote as per the outlet.

“The way this relationship is so PR I just can’t," the netzin added.

“He didn’t even want to kiss her again for the third time, he ignores her again like she doesn’t belong with him like a total stranger, it’s hilarious,” a second user noted.

While others even labelled their appearances during media tours as “staged scene(s).”