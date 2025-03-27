 
Justin Bieber shares rare moments with his son Jack Blues

'That Should Be Me' vocalist shares a rare look at his private life

March 27, 2025

Justin Bieber, a global pop sensation, recently gave fans a sweet peek into his life as a father.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, March 27, the 31-year-old Canadian singer posted a series of pictures featuring his 7-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The photos showed Justin holding his son but his head covered the baby’s face and they both seem to have similar light brown hair.

Jack Blues can be seen holding his dad’s face while lying on a white towel on a tiled floor.

The post also had other pictures, including the Baby hitmaker’s wife and Jack’s mom, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, wearing a red workout outfit.

In addition, the carousel had photographs, a mix of selfies and Justin working on music.

He also added a caption under his post that read, “IT'S CUZ I AM A MANIAC that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus.”

Notably, this post came after the One Time crooner articulated his thoughts on fatherhood and revealed that he wanted to teach Jack Blues to skate "as soon as possible” on February 23.

Justin took part in Skate For LA Strong and told a sideline reporter about his plans to get his son on skates, saying, "It's never too early."

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Jack Blues was born on August 22, 2024.

