Joshua Jackson's unexpected expectations from 'Doctor Odyssey' exposed

Joshua Jackson is eyeing a special keepsake from the Doctor Odyssey set as he rebuilds his home after the Los Angeles fires.

For the unversed, earlier this year, the 46-year-old actor lost his long-time home in Los Angeles wildfires, which was special to him because it was his childhood house, and he bought it again more than 20 years ago.

At the time, Jackson released a statement, quipping, "First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are OK. My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely.”

"Sadly, my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love," he noted.

Months later, in a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the Inescapable alum talked about his plans to rebuild his home "eventually."

Talking about the Doctor Odyssey’s upcoming crossover with 9-1-1, Jackson shared that if he could take one thing from the show’s set, it would be the comfortable furniture.

He said, "I will say the chairs and couches are the only time I've ever been on a set where the chairs and couches are actually comfortable.”

“And since I find myself not owning any furniture, by the time the show is over, it would be nice to be able to take a couple of those things to my new house eventually,” the Dawson's Creek star concluded.