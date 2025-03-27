Vogue Williams breaks silence on Spencer Matthews divorce rumours

Vogue Williams has dismissed the rumours of her split with her husband, Spencer Matthews.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Irish model revealed that she’s not parting ways with the British TV personality, calling the rumours “baseless and cruel.”

“It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up!” penned Vogue while sharing a carousel of images of herself with Spencer.

“I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours but this just keeps coming up,” continued the 39-year-old.

The media personality added, “It’s disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it’s absolutely not true and much more importantly I don’t want my children hearing these lies in the playground."

Vogue insisted that she and Spencer are “very happily married and in love,” adding, “I hope posting the truth on my own platform might make it stop.”

For those unversed, the couple tied the knot in June 2018 and shares three kids together - Theodore, 6, Gigi, aged 4, and youngest Otto, 3.