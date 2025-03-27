Jordyn Blum makes 'tough' decision on her future with Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum has made a big decision about their marriage seven months after the singer fessed up to cheating.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly on Wednesday that Jordyn has forgiven Dave for his infidelity because she wants to give their marriage a second chance.

“Jordyn has forgiven Dave and is trying to move on,” the source told the outlet. “She is [still] completely devastated by the situation but is standing by his side.”

The confidant conitnued, “They are going to counseling, and Dave has been doing anything he can to win back Jordyn’s trust,” continued the confidant.

“Neither of them wants the family broken," added the insider.

In September 2024, Dave revealed that he had a child with another woman.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the Foo Fighters frontman announced on Instagram at the time.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he added.

For those unversed, Dave tied the knot with Jordyn in August 2003, and the couple shares three daughters - Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.