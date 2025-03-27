 
Jessica Simpson wants to date someone like ex John Mayer: Report

Jessica Simpson had an on-and-off relationship with John Mayer before marrying Eric Johannson

Web Desk
March 27, 2025

Jessica Simpson is reportedly looking forward to welcoming a new lover in her life.

Nonetheless, this time the songbird wants to date someone who shares her penchant for music.

“Music is her love language,” claimed a source and added, “and she wants a partner she can share that with.”

In addition to this, the source addressed that Jessica has been hunting for a lover who will provide her with a stable and healthy relationship dynamic.

“What she wants is to find someone that she can share the music with who’s also capable of having a healthy relationship,” they continued.

Reportedly, Jessica would prefer to see someone like John Mayer, the singer whom Jessica dated before meeting Eric Johannson, her former husband, in 2010.

Referring to the intense musical connection between Jessica and her former boyfriend, John Mayer, the insider noted, “As bad as things got in the end with John Mayer, she admits that in a lot of ways that was her most thrilling relationship ever because they were so musically in sync.” 

