Meghan Markle finally unveils first 'As Ever' product

Meghan Markle shares a glimpse of the production process of her first 'As Ever' product

March 27, 2025

Meghan Markle finally unveils first 'As Ever' product

Meghan Markle has finally introduced the first product from her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex posted a behind-the-scenes video of the product.

The video showcased the production process of her signature raspberry jam from being picked and processed into jam before being packaged in sleek glass jars.

In the caption, Meghan wrote, "Here we go!"

The As Ever website now features the product, with a promotional image showing Meghan in the background holding a glass while the jam jar takes center stage. Since the launch of Meghan's lifestyle brand, it has been generating buzz.

Moreover, Meghan Markle's close friend, former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer also shared a glimpse of product.

Taking to Instagram Reels, Abigail shared a close-up of the raspberry preserve in its elegant keepsake box with Frank Sinatra’s iconic song playing in the background.

In the caption, she wrote, "Start spread-ing the news."

Meghan Markle then reshared the clip on her personal and brand accounts, building anticipation for As Ever’s upcoming launch. 

