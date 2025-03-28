Seth Rogen gets honest about directing Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'

Seth Rogen recently got candid and opened up about directing legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese in his new series The Studio.

In his latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 42-year-old Canadian actor and comedian confessed working with Scorsese in his new Apple TV+ show The Studio was a "nightmare."

When the host asked about directing Scorsese, to which Rogen replied, "It was great. We wrote a part that was very specific for Martin. It was Martin Scorsese, so he could only play Martin Scorsese."

He added, "We sent it to his agent, and we were so excited when we heard that he liked it, and he wanted to do it. And then I was confronted with the very real reality that I had to now direct Martin Scorsese in something.”

“As a director, it’s your worst nightmare in the entire world. Having to direct one of the greatest living filmmakers in something,” The Lion King star admitted.

Rogen, who was "incredibly scared" about directing The Irishman director, shared that even his mother noticed how nervous he was, so she called him on the day of filming and stated, "You must be terrified. This is the scariest thing you could possibly have to do."

Notably, the show’s first two episodes came out on Wednesday, March 26. In the first episode, the Oscar-winning director [Scorsese] plays a made-up version of himself.

For the unversed, The Studio stars Rogen as Matt Remick, the new boss of a film company called Continental Studios.

It is pertinent to mention that the comedy series follows Matt and his team as they handle challenging Hollywood stars, business leaders, and more to keep making good movies.