 
Geo News

Jax Taylor claims cheaters never change despite his own past

The reality star confessed that cheating felt like 'a natural thing' to him

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Jax Taylor claims cheaters never change despite his own past
Jax Taylor claims cheaters never change despite his own past

Jax Taylor made bold remarks about the men who cheat on their women.

The Vanderpump Rules alum declared on the Thursday, March 27, episode of his In the Mind of a Man podcast that once a cheater is always a cheater.

“I'm probably gonna get a lot of flack on this one, but I personally don't think a cheater can change,” Taylor began. “Let's see. So every girlfriend I've had, unfortunately, maybe one or two when I was younger, I've cheated on. The only time I've never cheated is in my marriage.”

Taylor recalled cheating on his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, 36, with whom he also shares a 3-year-old son named Cruz.

“I did have relations with somebody else while I was with Brittany, but we were not married,” Taylor admitted. “I'm just, I'm gonna be honest, you know. I just don't think I'm the type of person that can be with one person, you know. The first time I cheated, I just felt like it was a natural thing, which is really f****** disgusting, to be honest with you. So I that's why I'm not gonna date.”

The reality star labelled himself as “a self-sabotager," “a narcissist,” and “a walking red flag."

“All the things that I've done over the last 14 years, nobody has done to me. I've never, never had anybody do anything to me. Everything that I've had happened to me, I created,” he confessed. “I'm very, very aware of that. I'm definitely not playing the victim.”

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in March, Taylor unveiled he was an addict, following his separation from Cartwright, who filed for divorce in January after four years of marriage.

Prince Harry urged to ‘fight' for what his heart desires video
Prince Harry urged to ‘fight' for what his heart desires
Bill Murray looks back at Oscar's loss
Bill Murray looks back at Oscar's loss
Khloe Kardashian makes rare confession for being ‘fat and chubby' in past
Khloe Kardashian makes rare confession for being ‘fat and chubby' in past
Tom Cruise's star power 'attracts' Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise's star power 'attracts' Ana de Armas
Kylie Kelce issues chilling warning to C-section mom shamers
Kylie Kelce issues chilling warning to C-section mom shamers
Prince Harry invites empty life with major step video
Prince Harry invites empty life with major step
Chris Hemsworth regrets taking selfie with THIS pop icon
Chris Hemsworth regrets taking selfie with THIS pop icon
Brian Austin hits back after Machine Gun Kelly slid into his DMs
Brian Austin hits back after Machine Gun Kelly slid into his DMs