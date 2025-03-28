Jax Taylor claims cheaters never change despite his own past

Jax Taylor made bold remarks about the men who cheat on their women.

The Vanderpump Rules alum declared on the Thursday, March 27, episode of his In the Mind of a Man podcast that once a cheater is always a cheater.

“I'm probably gonna get a lot of flack on this one, but I personally don't think a cheater can change,” Taylor began. “Let's see. So every girlfriend I've had, unfortunately, maybe one or two when I was younger, I've cheated on. The only time I've never cheated is in my marriage.”

Taylor recalled cheating on his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, 36, with whom he also shares a 3-year-old son named Cruz.

“I did have relations with somebody else while I was with Brittany, but we were not married,” Taylor admitted. “I'm just, I'm gonna be honest, you know. I just don't think I'm the type of person that can be with one person, you know. The first time I cheated, I just felt like it was a natural thing, which is really f****** disgusting, to be honest with you. So I that's why I'm not gonna date.”

The reality star labelled himself as “a self-sabotager," “a narcissist,” and “a walking red flag."

“All the things that I've done over the last 14 years, nobody has done to me. I've never, never had anybody do anything to me. Everything that I've had happened to me, I created,” he confessed. “I'm very, very aware of that. I'm definitely not playing the victim.”

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in March, Taylor unveiled he was an addict, following his separation from Cartwright, who filed for divorce in January after four years of marriage.