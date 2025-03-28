Kourtney Kardashian says nothing else matters when she's with her kids, nieces, nephews

Kourtney Kardashian Barker admitted that nothing matters to her the most except her family

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old reality star gushed over spending time with her kids as well as her nieces and nephews as they spent quality time at the pumpkin patch.

In a confessional, the Lemme co-founder poured her heart out about how much "special" it is for her to spend time with her extended family.

“I just love days where I’m with all the kids,” Kardashian Barker began.

The mom of four went on to say, “You know, my nieces and nephews. My mom and with Travis, it’s like you forget about anything else. Nothing else matters."

"Having that is really special,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Karsdashian Barker is the mom of Reign, Penelope, and Mason, whom she shared with ex-Scott Disick.

She also welcomed her son, Rocky Thirteen, with her husband Travis Barker in December 2023.