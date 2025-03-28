King Charles credits journalism for progression in democracy

King Charles III is lauding the role of journalism for being the force of democracy.



His Majesty, who hosted 400 guests from UK journalism this week, admitted they have a vital role to play in the economy.

He said at Buckingham Palace: “That role for your whole industry is now more important than ever.”

The King, 76, added: “You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes.

“But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy.”

He told the attendees: “Your reporting helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share.

“It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice.”

He added: “Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.

“It is in everyone’s interests that you should succeed. For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer,” noted His Majesty.