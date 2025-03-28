Benny Blanco reveals he manifested dream partner before falling for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco reveals he manifested his dream partner before falling for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco had a vision of his future partner before meeting his love

Blanco and his fiancée, Selena Gomez, made a joint appearance on a recent episode of the On Purpose podcast released on Monday, March 24,

While reflecting on their relationship, the music producer recalled that he made a list of "all the things" he wanted in his future partner before meeting the Only Murders in the Building actress.

"Before I met her, I was a guy in L.A. trying to find the one for me and I was having some trouble. I think I was maybe not looking in all the right places," he told the podcast host, Jay Shetty.

"I was like okay — it’s time to be a grown up, I want to start a life, I want to have a family, I want to find a person that is like my other half that makes me feel better and I make them feel better. It’s a give and take, the perfect yin and yang, so I wrote down a list," Blanco continued.

Another fine detail he wrote at the time was that his partner should be "age appropriate," which to him was "30 plus."

"The second thing I wrote was — I know this is so simple but so hard to come by — somebody who is kind, compassionate and caring," he noted. "I was like, 'That’s really three-in-one but I need someone who is nice. A genuine nice person.'"

It is pertinent to mention that the couple got engaged in December, one year after confirming their romance.

Moreover, Gomes and Blanco recently released their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.