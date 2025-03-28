 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace give update about King Charles due to chemo side effects

King Charles has seemingly suffered a major side effect of his chemo treatment.

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Buckingham Palace give update about King Charles due to chemo side effects
Buckingham Palace give update about King Charles due to chemo side effects

As of right now Buckingham Palace reports the monarch has been rushed to the hospital and an update has come forward as well.

per the publication the reason for his rushed visit was a “temporary side effect” he suffered due to his ongoing chemotherapy treatments.

It is pertinent to mention that this has led him to pull back from all scheduled treatments on Friday.

The official statement claims, “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

“His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.”

Buckingham Palace give update about King Charles due to chemo side effects

They also added that “His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled.”

Before signing off the announcement also added, “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Prior to this the King hosted a collection of over 400 guests from the news and journalism sphere across the UK.

There they touched on the “crucial role local journalism plays in building trust and fostering community cohesion.”



Kelly Clarkson confesses she had no idea 'Idol' was TV show until her third audition
Kelly Clarkson confesses she had no idea 'Idol' was TV show until her third audition
Drake Bell, Josh Peck get real about substance abuse video
Drake Bell, Josh Peck get real about substance abuse
Prince Harry took charity love to his ‘heart,' Duke is ‘devastated' video
Prince Harry took charity love to his ‘heart,' Duke is ‘devastated'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly welcome their first baby: 'Our little celestial seed'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly welcome their first baby: 'Our little celestial seed'
Kourtney Kardashian says nothing else matters when she's with her kids, nieces, nephews
Kourtney Kardashian says nothing else matters when she's with her kids, nieces, nephews
Meghan Markle ‘jarring' state, Duchess confused ‘who is she' video
Meghan Markle ‘jarring' state, Duchess confused ‘who is she'
Jax Taylor claims cheaters never change despite his own past
Jax Taylor claims cheaters never change despite his own past
Marvel will end blockbuster drought with upcoming film?
Marvel will end blockbuster drought with upcoming film?