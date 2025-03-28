Buckingham Palace give update about King Charles due to chemo side effects

As of right now Buckingham Palace reports the monarch has been rushed to the hospital and an update has come forward as well.

per the publication the reason for his rushed visit was a “temporary side effect” he suffered due to his ongoing chemotherapy treatments.

It is pertinent to mention that this has led him to pull back from all scheduled treatments on Friday.

The official statement claims, “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

“His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.”

They also added that “His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled.”

Before signing off the announcement also added, “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Prior to this the King hosted a collection of over 400 guests from the news and journalism sphere across the UK.

There they touched on the “crucial role local journalism plays in building trust and fostering community cohesion.”







