Prince Harry sparks worry as he becomes more of an ‘angry man'

Prince Harry’s fall out with the South African charity Sentebale has caused a lot of emotions to run wild it appears according to biographer Ingrid Seward.

For those unversed, the charity in question helps young boys suffering from HIV or AIDS alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

But just a few days ago its chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka bashed the Duke for “playing the victim card” and also hit wider, alleging there was “poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir.”

According to the expert, “It is particularly crushing for him as it was done in her memory. He will be a sad and angry man today.”

However, she does feel that this won’t be the end of his endeavors because “Diana's memory is too precious for Harry to ever give up.”