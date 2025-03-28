Demi Lovato heaps praise on her fiance Jutes

Demi Lovato has been in a relationship with Jordan Lutes, famously known as Jutes, and announced their engagement in 2023.

While chatting with Us Weekly, the songstress candidly praised her fiancé for being supportive.

"I think being in a supportive relationship is just so rewarding,” she said. “Because no matter what endeavors we embark on, I know that my partner will always support me."

"You just have to find balance in everything you do, whether it’s with working or resting. Rest and recovery are equally as important to working out as the actual workouts themselves."

Revealing that the Heart Attack singer is currently focused on her news song, she continued, "I’m currently in the studio.”

Before concluding, Lovato shared her thoughts on tying the knot, “I can’t say much more now, but I am excited for the year ahead!"

Previously, Jutes, the Canadian singer, told the People, "I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged."

"We're not trying to skip engagement to get right to wedding. We're just basking in it and soaking it up. We'll be married forever. We just want to enjoy every step," he added before signing off.