Will Smith addresses Chris Rock slap in new song

Will Smith has broke silence about Chris Rock slap in new album 'Based on a True Story'

Will Smith has addressed his Chris Rock Oscars slap on his new album, Based on a True Story.

In the very first track on the album, Int. Barbershop — Day, a voice says, “Will Smith is canceled.”

This is followed by different-pitched voices exchanging remarks about the actor and singer. One of them says, “Who the f**k Will Smith think he is?”

Another replies, “I ain’t never going to forgive him for that shit he did.”

The controversy took place in 2022 at the Academy Awards ceremony when Will slapped comedian and host Chris after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. The I Am Legend star then yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The song lyrics go on, “I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that shit because he’s Black.”

“Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin’ bout?/ You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth.”

Despite what he says in the song, Will didn’t have to return the Oscar, although he was banned from the ceremony for the next decade. He can also get nominations.

In the second track, the I, Robot star sings, “Took a lot, I’m back on top/ Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated/ Won’t stop, my shit still hot/ Even though I won’t get nominated.”

Based on a True Story is Will Smith’s first full-length album in the last two decades.