Kim Kardashian defends daughter's cameo in FKA Twigs video amid backlash

Kim Kardashian shares North West with the controversial rapper Kanye West

March 28, 2025

Kim Kardashian is "proud" of her daughter North West over her cameo in FKA Twigs' Childlike Things music video.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 44-year-old TV personality shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot.

"Proud of my baby," penned Kim in the caption of her post.

In the shared clip, North can be seen rapping in Japanese alongside Twigs wearing a white fur coat. 

It comes after fans slammed Kim for allowing her 11-year-old daughter to appear in an "inappropriate" music video.

“35 seconds of being a terrible mother and influence to her child. This is not art; this is perversion mocking art,” one of the internet users wrote on X.

Another commented, “I see why Kanye is mad. This is inappropriate.”

“No. Sorry this is weird,” typed third one.

For those unversed, Kim shares North with the controversial rapper Kanye West.

