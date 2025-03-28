 
Nicole Kidman shares her latest obsession with THIS unusual pet

Nicole Kidman reveals her dream flowe shop name

March 28, 2025

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her new fascination with hairless cats.

Speaking with People Magazine alongside her Holland co-stars Matthew Macfadyen and Gael García Bernal, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she spent hours admiring the unique felines.

She said, "Yes. I did it last night. I love hairless cats. I just love them. I've decided — I mean, we have three cats already — but I'd really like a hairless cat."

"They're also called scrotum cats, I've heard. They're quite startling," Matthew jokingly added to which Nicole hilariously defended, saying, "Hairless cats take offense to that!"

"They're very, very yummy. Very nice and, I think, very pretty, but that might just be me," Nicole added. "I was really going gaga over all the hairless cats. So one might be in my future."

Additionally, Nicole also expressed her passion for gardening. She jokingly said that if she ever opened a flower shop, she'd name it "Hairless cats."

Notably, Nicole Kidman is currently making headlines with her performance in new thriller, Holland.

