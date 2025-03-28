Taylor Swift namedrop ‘Lucy' in ‘TTPD' track reveals herself

All of us know who “Lucy” is in the song, The Tortured Poets Department!

The US singer Lucy Dacus admitted that she was the “Lucy” mentioned in the title track of the pop sensation’s eleventh studio album.

This topic has been the talk of social media ever since Taylor sang the name, with her friends trying to figure out who the mysterious “Lucy” actually is.

As per PEOPLE magazine, Lucy of Boygenius, confirmed that she is the one being talked about, stating, "I think it's fair game to say 'yes'. She actually texted me and asked for my approval."

For context, the lyrics in question belong to the song, The Tortured Poets Department, where the Eras Tour headliner sings:

"Sometimes, I wonder if you're gonna screw this up with me / But you told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen / Everyone we know understands why it's meant to be / 'Cause we're crazy."

It is widely believed that this song is about her shirt-lived romance with The 1975’s musician, Matty Healy, in 2023.

Additionally, fans also believe that the “Jack” mentioned is the Grammy-winner's producer and pal, Jack Antonoff, however, this is not yet confirmed.