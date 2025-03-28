 
Princess Anne continues royal duties amid King Charles health concerns

Palace said "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects"

March 28, 2025

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, continued royal duties amid her brother King Charles health concerns on Thursday.

According to the royal family, at Buckingham Palace, Princess Anne was reunited with the rowers quad who won Gold for Team GB at the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024, as they were presented with their MBEs.

Princess Anne is the Honorary President of the British Olympic Association.

Palace shared photo on Instagram and said, “Another medal for Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry!”

It further said, “The four rowers won Gold for @TeamGB at the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024, where they were presented with their medals by The Princess Royal.

“Yesterday at Buckingham Palace, Her Royal Highness was reunited with the quad as they were presented with their MBEs - congratulations to you all!”

The royal family’s post comes hours after King Charles on Thursday was forced to cancel his appointments for the rest of the day and Friday after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment.

The Palace said, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

