Dua Lipa claims victory over song-theft lawsuit

Dua Lipa just claimed victory!

The popular pop star has defeated the complaint filed against her 2020 track, Levitating of being stolen.

However, the legal team representing the songwriters who blamed Lipa of this offence are planning to appeal, telling Law360 that there’s a “growing disconnect” in how courts assess song theft claims.

Jason Brown, the attorney claimed that this case is a part of the trend that makes it hard for songwriters to pursue legal action when other artists use their work in new songs.

He claimed that the judges get caught up in “academically analysing briefs, bar lines and musical notation,” rather than considering “how audiences actually experience music.”

Brown suggested that instead of the judge, juried who are able to assess whether two songs are “strikingly similar” must be the ones to make the call.

“The soul of a song doesn’t live in a court brief,” he said, adding, “It lives in the sound, the feel and the performance - and that’s what juries should be allowed to hear and judge.”

For the unversed, Dua Lipa was accused by L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who stated that Levitating was copied from their 1979 song Wiggle And Giggle All Night.