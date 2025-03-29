 
Geo News

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen applauds daughter Luna for hitting new milestone

The EGOT winner and the model are parents to four kids: Wren, Esti, Miles, and Luna

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2025

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen applauds daughter Luna for hitting new milestone
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen applauds daughter Luna for hitting new milestone

John Legand and Chrissy Teigen are "proud" parents of their oldest daughter Luna, as she takes a major role.

The EGOT winner took to his official Instagram account on Friday March, 28, to uploads a series of snaps of his 8-year-old daughter, as she participated in a school production of The Lion King.

The proud parents also attended the school to watch their oldest daughter making her parents "so proud" of her.

In the snaps, Luna can be seen wearing makeup and a costume to portray the role of Young Nala, the protagonist in the children's story.

"Luna was wonderful as Young Nala in her school’s production of The Lion King!," the singer wrote in the caption.

Another sweet snap featured the father-daughter duo, in which Legend carried his daughter effortlessly on his hip.

"We were so proud!" the proud father gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that Legend and Teigen share four children together: Luna, Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 20 months.

Helen Mirren shares huge disappointment about James Bond movies
Helen Mirren shares huge disappointment about James Bond movies
Prince William praised for his impactful visit to Aberdeen video
Prince William praised for his impactful visit to Aberdeen
Famous chef shares honest opinion about Meghan Markle's Netflix show video
Famous chef shares honest opinion about Meghan Markle's Netflix show
Pierce Brosnan eyes role in ‘Harry Potter' remake
Pierce Brosnan eyes role in ‘Harry Potter' remake
Machine Gun Kelly makes special move for birth of his baby girl
Machine Gun Kelly makes special move for birth of his baby girl
Ariana Grande makes major transformation amid weight loss concerns
Ariana Grande makes major transformation amid weight loss concerns
Prince Harry 'terrified' as Meghan Markle teases 'girl talk' video
Prince Harry 'terrified' as Meghan Markle teases 'girl talk'
Princess Anne pays visit to King Charles after hospital scare video
Princess Anne pays visit to King Charles after hospital scare