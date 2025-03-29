John Legend, Chrissy Teigen applauds daughter Luna for hitting new milestone

John Legand and Chrissy Teigen are "proud" parents of their oldest daughter Luna, as she takes a major role.

The EGOT winner took to his official Instagram account on Friday March, 28, to uploads a series of snaps of his 8-year-old daughter, as she participated in a school production of The Lion King.

The proud parents also attended the school to watch their oldest daughter making her parents "so proud" of her.

In the snaps, Luna can be seen wearing makeup and a costume to portray the role of Young Nala, the protagonist in the children's story.

"Luna was wonderful as Young Nala in her school’s production of The Lion King!," the singer wrote in the caption.

Another sweet snap featured the father-daughter duo, in which Legend carried his daughter effortlessly on his hip.

"We were so proud!" the proud father gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that Legend and Teigen share four children together: Luna, Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 20 months.