Alessia Cara announces US tour delay in emotional apology

Alessia Cara's US leg of her upcoming Love & Hyperbole Tour has been postponed indefinitely.

The Scars To Your Beautiful hitmaker announced the change of plans on March 28, adding that the new dates will be revealed at a later date.

"It's breaking my heart to [say] this, but I unfortunately have to postpone the US leg of the Love & Hyperbole tour," Alessia began in an Instagram post.

The Grammy winner, 28, said multiple "factors" went into her decision, which she added "were genuinely and completely out of my control."

"Touring, especially today, is challenging and involves so many little moving parts. Bottom line is we couldn't make it all work on time," she explained.

Alessia, who still has tours lined up in Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe, formally apologised to her fans in the US who "planned trips around these shows."

"As soon as I have new information on the new US dates, I will let you know. I'm so sorry to everyone who bought tickets (which will all be [honored] on the new dates) and planned trips around these shows," the Canadian singer-songwriter added in her lengthy note.

The US Love & Hyperbole Tour was initially scheduled from April 6 to 26.

Alessia's shows in Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe are lined up from April 30 to June 19.

Her Love & Hyperbole album came out last month, nearly four years after 2021's In the Meantime.