Matthew McConaughey in celebratory mood as mom Kay becomes cover girl at 93

Congratulations are in order for Matthew McConaughey's 93-year-old mother for making cover girl for a magazine.

Matthew, 55, could not contain his excitement in a video of him reacting to his mother gracing the February cover of an Austin magazine.

"When's the last time you were on the cover of a magazine?" Matthew can be heard singing to his mother in a video his wife Camila Alves McConaughey, 42, shared this Friday.

"Show us the cover," Matthew excitedly said in the Instagram video.

Camila's caption for the video noted that the editor for Austin Lifestyle Jennifer Birn approached Camila and her mother-in-law at a recent event for the model's Women of Today organisation.

"Before she could even finish MaMac said her favorite word YES!'" Camila shared her mother-in-law's reaction to being on the cover.

"Thank you for honoring such a force that she is and you all need to see her pilates photos inside!! I can’t even do half of it!" the Brazilian-American model and designer added in the caption.

Meanwhile, the interview in Austin magazine revealed some intriguing details from Kay's life—including her secret to being so vibrant at age 93.

“The biggest thing for me is I don't stress,” Kay said in the magazine. "Like, if you and I were really good friends and, and you were talking to me and you had a situation, I would listen to you and I would give you advice and if you didn't take it, then that's it, I wouldn't stress over it."

The mother of three added that it helps to remember she doesn't "have to fix everything."

"For me, that's a very positive," she said. "Women think they always have to fix everything, and I don't think that way. I will help you, but I'm not going to stress over fixing everything."