Kim Kardashian admits 'manifesting' dating life

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is ready to dip her toes in dating pool again.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the media personality candidly discussed that she is planning to welcome a new partner in her life.

Referring to her Hidden hills home, which she purchased with her ex-husband, Kanye West, for $20 million in 2014, she began, “I'm packing up my entire house. I'm fully remodeling.”

Highlighting the challenges that Kim expects to face while renovating with her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, whom she shares with her ex-husband, she continued, “And it's not easy to do this with four kids.”

Pointing out towards the wall where she wanted to build a wardrobe for her next beau, the 44-year-old told Kris Jenner, “And then here will be a whole area, a whole closet, I can show you.”

At that time, her mom asked, "Who’s him?"

"I don’t know. Manifesting!” Kim admitted. "I won’t be open to having a partner if I don’t build it. If you build it, he will come.”

"I think she’s looking for true love. She’s the best version of Kim when she’s in love," Kris noted in the confession of the episode.