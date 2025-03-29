Linkin Park breaks months long silence with new song

Linkin Park just launched some more new music!

The song, Up From The Bottom, follows the release of their comeback album, From Zero, which came out in November last year.

Up From The Bottom also came with a music video and would be featured on the deluxe edition of the From Zero album.

The newer version of the album would also contain songs like Let You Fade, Unshatter and five live tracks, slated for a May 16, 2025 release.

Speaking of their latest music endeavours, Linkin Park’s lead vocalist, Mike Shinoda said of the song, "Up From The Bottom was created in between tours this year, infused with the electricity of those first shows back after a long hiatus.”

He continued, "Let You Fade was a song that began during the From Zero sessions but found its final shape in sessions after the album’s release."

Praising their vocalist, Emily Armstrong, he also mentioned, "Unshatter was an early track we made while recording From Zero; Emily’s huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together.”

"We are so grateful for the incredible reception to From Zero. This new chapter, our continuing journey, and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could’ve hoped for. Thank you for listening,” Shinoda concluded.

For the unversed, Linkin Park made a musical comeback after being on a hiatus due to their former front man, Chester Bennington, taking his own life in 2017, at the age of 41.

However, they have now ended their break and replaced Bennington with Armstrong and had Colin Brittain take over drums in place of Rob Bourdon.