Camilla Cabello completely smitten with Henry Junior Chalhoub: Source

Camilla Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub reportedly intend to keep their relationship private

March 29, 2025

Camilla Cabello has reportedly fallen head over heels for Henry Junior Chalhoub.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the songbird and her beau’s relationship has deepened over the months.

Dishing new details about the pair, a source told the outlet, “They’ve been together more than six months.”

The insider went on to add, “They just kept it on the down-low because Camila really likes her privacy.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple first sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted vacationing together in St. Barts back in January.

Giving further insights about their intimate life, the insider noted, “Camila and Henry are pretty much joined at the hip these days.”

“And when they aren’t together, he’s all she wants to talk about,” the source also addressed.

Previously, Camilla dated Shawn Mendes from 2019 to 2021 and briefly rekindled their romance last year.

Before signing off from the chat, they remarked, “She’s head over heels in love with him!”

